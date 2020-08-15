SVB Leerink Boosts T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Price Target to $3.00

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,226,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,677,279. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth about $54,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 37.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 205.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares during the period. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

