SVB Leerink Raises Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target to $50.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $718.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $7,087,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $33,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,053 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,202.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 424,587 shares of company stock worth $17,270,091. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.1% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 803,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 64.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 715,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

