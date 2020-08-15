Taglich Brothers Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT)

Taglich Brothers reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ APT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 958,494 shares.

Alpha Pro Tech (NASDAQ:APT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

