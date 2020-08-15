Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 2.0% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

