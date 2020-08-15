Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,058. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,196,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131,583 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.