Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.12.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock.
NYSE:SKT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,058. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $631.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.58 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.
