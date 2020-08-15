Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tapestry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.15.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 9,453,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,301. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 126.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.