Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.69.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,174,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,746. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $137.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $4,623,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 888.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 689.5% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 208.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

