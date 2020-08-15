Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.

TME traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 8,310,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TME. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,260,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 283.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,827,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2,867.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,723,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261,009 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,260,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,423,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

