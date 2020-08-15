Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TME. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.83.
TME traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 8,310,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,551,373. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
