Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Neutral by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $859.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $29.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,650.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,513,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,197,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a PE ratio of 859.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. Tesla has a 12-month low of $211.00 and a 12-month high of $1,794.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,375.99 and its 200-day moving average is $890.55.

Tesla’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 31st. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 11th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total transaction of $297,441.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,427.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,677 shares of company stock worth $66,292,349 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

