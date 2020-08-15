Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Major Shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 26 Shares

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $588.99 per share, with a total value of $15,313.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $599.00 per share, with a total value of $9,584.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $584.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,672.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $602.00 per share, with a total value of $9,632.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $539.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,479.88.

On Friday, July 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 16 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $532.99 per share, with a total value of $8,527.84.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $562.00 per share, with a total value of $6,744.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $555.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,660.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $560.02 per share, with a total value of $6,720.24.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 12 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $573.82 per share, with a total value of $6,885.84.

On Monday, July 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $575.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,901.72.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $11.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $838.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 59.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,401,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the second quarter worth about $14,733,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 164.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

