TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Roth Capital

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TFFP traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.55. 3,474,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,185. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

