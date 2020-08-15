The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MLSPF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The a2 Milk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The a2 Milk currently has an average rating of Hold.

MLSPF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38. The a2 Milk has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.22.

