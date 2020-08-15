THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 9,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,758. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

