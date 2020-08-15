Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7,570.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,687,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 28,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

