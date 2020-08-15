Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,733 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 7,309,208 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

