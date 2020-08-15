Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,390 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 353.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $173,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.27. 234,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,999. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.