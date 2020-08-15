Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 224.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 838.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 59,234 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 727,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,346. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $61.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.