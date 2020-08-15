Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $272.16. 30,743,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $274.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

