Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,786,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $58.92.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

