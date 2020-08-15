Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd makes up approximately 0.9% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 10.8% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NRK traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.29. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,787. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

