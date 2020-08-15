Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $802,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $384,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,356,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 243,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,420. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $59.25.

