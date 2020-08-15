Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 21,830 Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) by 1,455.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 170,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NYV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of New York. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New York income taxes.

