Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,028 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the first quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC now owns 64,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,373,000.

VTV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,588. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

