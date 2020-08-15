Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 273,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,994. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.93. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

