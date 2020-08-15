Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 125,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $105.72. 75,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,708. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

