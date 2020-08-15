Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 10,869,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,207,465. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

