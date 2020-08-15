Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 39,804 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,804 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3,302.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,422. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

