Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,480 Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.25% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.51. 2,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

