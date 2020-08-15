Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 8 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $73,436,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,507.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,489.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,378.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

