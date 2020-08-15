Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $212.09. The company had a trading volume of 643,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $213.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

