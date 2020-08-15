Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.44.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $148.60. 759,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,548. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $154.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,055,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.