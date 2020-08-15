Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108,542 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.43% of Trip.com Group worth $204,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,294,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,325 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,860,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 43.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 312.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,133 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.