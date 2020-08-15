Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 513 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 702.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 386,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,766,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Synopsys by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

SNPS traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.16. 459,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

