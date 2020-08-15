Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 159 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,408,000 after buying an additional 1,533,024 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.09. 1,537,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,983. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

