Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 806.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 231.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $54.96. 52,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

