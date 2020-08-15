Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 332 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $123.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.80. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $136.02.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

