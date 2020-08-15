Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 84 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,050.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $2,231,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $957.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $987.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,969. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $993.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $682.39. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,619.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

