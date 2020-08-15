Truvestments Capital LLC Has $117,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 948.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,151,596,000 after buying an additional 86,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 959,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,806. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

