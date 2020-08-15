Truvestments Capital LLC Has $129,000 Stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,222 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,167,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,191,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 466.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,717 shares of company stock valued at $36,994,032. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.50. 3,534,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,625. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of -146.48 and a beta of 0.52. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.58 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

