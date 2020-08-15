Truvestments Capital LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 230.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVGO. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Livongo Health by 229.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,533,000 after buying an additional 328,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Livongo Health by 181.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

LVGO stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $118.34. 2,309,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,342. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -288.63.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Livongo Health from $69.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.32.

In related news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $9,764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,071,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,571,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jennifer Schneider sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $395,166.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 229,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,535,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,574 shares of company stock worth $18,536,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

