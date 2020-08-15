Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter valued at $17,480,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

SDC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,534,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,508. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

