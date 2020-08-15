Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 178.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Trade Desk by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.43.

Shares of TTD traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.60. 1,031,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.74, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.64.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,168 shares of company stock worth $95,990,118. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

