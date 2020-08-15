Truvestments Capital LLC Invests $148,000 in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of II-VI by 77.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in II-VI by 21.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the second quarter worth $599,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get II-VI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.97.

IIVI traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 3,713,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $725,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,515 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.