Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Oracle by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,235,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $446,355,000 after buying an additional 1,621,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

ORCL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,453,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,989. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

