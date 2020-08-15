Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Synaptics by 82.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Synaptics by 74.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. 172,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,959. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.72. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,027,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,345.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,270 shares of company stock worth $3,404,885. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Synaptics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

