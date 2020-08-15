Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 436 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $913,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478,627 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $528,397,000 after buying an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after buying an additional 1,827,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $101,309,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $193.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.