Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,798.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,775 shares of company stock valued at $16,487,782. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.16.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

