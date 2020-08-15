Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.77. 499,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,906. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $68.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.7826 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

