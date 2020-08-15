Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 346 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 9,153,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,348,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

