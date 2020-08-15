Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

